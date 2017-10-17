Scarborough: Trump Is the ‘Antithesis’ of Everything Jesus Christ Taught

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump was the “antithesis” of the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Scarborough said, “You look in Matthew, and go through the Beatitudes. Every single Beatitude. You go through Jesus’s teaching. What he says he wants people to be. Donald Trump is the antithesis of just about every single thing that Jesus Christ said on the Sermon on the Mount. Go read it.”

He added, “None of us are perfect, but he goes out of his way it seems to thumb his nose at all conventions. Including the basics of the Beatitude.”

