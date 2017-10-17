Schumer: ‘Very Pleased With’ Alexander-Murray Agreement – Undoes Much of Trump’s ‘Sabotage’

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) praised the healthcare agreement struck by Senators Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Patty Murray (D-WA).

advertisement

Schumer said, “I want to salute both Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray for working hard on a bipartisan solution. We think it’s a good solution. And it got broad support when Patty and I talked about it at the caucus at lunch today.”

He continued, “First, it stabilizes the system. Two years of cost-sharing provides real stability to the system. And we want to make sure that happens. We want to work in the long term to reduce premiums and increase coverage. Our Republican colleagues seem to be in the opposite place on the long term, but I think there’s a growing consensus that in the short term, we need stability in the markets. So, we’ve achieved stability, if this agreement becomes law. We’ve also put in some very significant anti-sabotage provisions. The president has been sabotaging this bill. And the agreement would undo much of that sabotage. So, overall, we are very pleased with this agreement.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett