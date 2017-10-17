SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Susan Collins: Steve Bannon’s Approach Is ‘Inconceivable To Me’

by Pam Key17 Oct 20170

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said the former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon targeting Republican senators who support Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was “inconceivable.”

Collins said, “I think what Steve Bannon is trying to do is completely inappropriate and also inconceivable to me. He’s not looking at how people vote on issues that matter to President Trump. He’s looking at whether or not they support Mitch  McConnell as majority leader. Mitch McConnell is key to President Trump’s ability to get tax reform through, for example.”

She added, “So I don’t understand Mr. Bannon’s approach. Obviously, he has the right to say or do whatever he wants. But I certainly don’t think that it is at all constructive.”

