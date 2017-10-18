SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Flake: Trump’s Muslim Ban, Immigration Stance ‘Not Conservative,’ ‘Shouldn’t Be Part’ of GOP

by Pam Key18 Oct 20170

Tuesday on Fox News Channel, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump’s “statements” on Islam and immigration were “not conservative” and “should not be part of the Republican Party.”

Flake said, “I spoke up when I felt that I should and when the president made statements with regard to immigrants, with regard to my colleague, John McCain, with regard to promoting a Muslim ban during the campaign. Those are things that are not conservative. They shouldn’t be part of the Republican Party. I stood up. I stood up and I’m glad I did. And I think that my colleagues ought to as well.”

