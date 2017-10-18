Holder Defends Comey for Drafting Exoneration Before Completing Clinton Investigation

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder said that former FBI Director James Comey drafting his statement on the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server before interviewing her was appropriate.

advertisement

Holder said, “He’s an honest guy, and the determination that he made, and I think inappropriately announced, I think is based on the facts, based on his interpretation of the law, and it was nothing more than that,” Holder said. “It was a good-faith assessment by a person who I think has done a lot for this country.”

He continued, “You can make determinations about where an investigation is likely to go before you actually speak to the subject of that investigation. That inquiry had been underway for an extended period of time.”

He added, “A lot of resources had been used. A lot of people had been spoken to. A lot of documents had been reviewed. So you can get to, you know, pretty close to the end of an investigation and understand where you’re going to go with it before you actually talk to the subject of the investigation.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN