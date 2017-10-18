Scarborough: Bannon’s ‘Looking a Little Chubbier Than Usual’ Because the Mercers Are ‘Shoving Money In His Pocket’

On Wednesday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough said former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon looks “chubbier than usual” because the Mercers are “shoving money in his pocket.”

Scarborough said, “Steve Bannon thinks that you’re the fools. He thinks that — I guess he doesn’t think you can read, because Steve Bannon, he worked, listen, he worked for Goldman Sachs. Now, I’m not knocking working for Goldman Sachs. … But for Steve Bannon to talk to you, and say, they think you’re morons. I don’t want people that work at Goldman Sachs to work in the White House. He worked at Goldman Sachs.”

He added, “Did you notice he’s looking a little chubbier than usual? That’s because the Mercers, who are like, billionaires, they’re shoving money in his pocket.”

