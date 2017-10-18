Watch: McCain Goes Off on Fox News’ Peter Doocy for ‘Dumb Question’

Tuesday Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) criticized Fox News’ Peter Doocy for asking him if he would oppose everything that President Donald Trump asked of him.

Doocy asked, “Has your relationship with the president frayed to the point that you are not going to support anything that he comes to you and asks for?”

McCain shot back, “Why would you say something that stupid? Why would you ask something that dumb? Huh?”

He continued, “My job as a United States senator, is a senator from Arizona which I was just re-elected. You mean that I am somehow going to behave in a way that I’m going to block everything because of some personal disagreement?”

He added, “That’s a dumb question.”

