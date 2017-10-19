McCain on Whether Trump Admin Has Been Forthcoming About Niger: ‘Of Course Not’

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Senator John McCain (R-AZ) stated that “Of course” the Trump administration hasn’t been forthcoming about the deadly Niger attack.

advertisement

McCain said that a subpoena might be required to get to the bottom of the attack, but he had “a good conversation with General McMaster, and they said that they would be briefing us. … And we’ll, hopefully, get all the details.”

One of the reporters asked McCain, “Do you feel the administration’s been forthcoming up to this point about what happened there?”

McCain answered, “Of course not.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett