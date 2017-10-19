SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

McCain on Whether Trump Admin Has Been Forthcoming About Niger: ‘Of Course Not’

by Ian Hanchett19 Oct 20170

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Senator John McCain (R-AZ) stated that “Of course” the Trump administration hasn’t been forthcoming about the deadly Niger attack.

McCain said that a subpoena might be required to get to the bottom of the attack, but he had “a good conversation with General McMaster, and they said that they would be briefing us. … And we’ll, hopefully, get all the details.”

One of the reporters asked McCain, “Do you feel the administration’s been forthcoming up to this point about what happened there?”

McCain answered, “Of course not.”

