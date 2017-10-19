Obama: We Reject the ‘Politics of Division’ That ‘We See Now’

Thursday at a campaign event in Newark, NJ for the New Jersey’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy, former President Barack Obama said it was time for “rejecting a politics of division” because “some of the politics we see now, we thought we put that to bed.”

Obama said, “You are going to send a message to the country, and you will send a message to the world that we are rejecting a politics of division. We are rejecting a politics of fear. We are embracing a politics that says everybody counts.”

He added, “What we can’t have is the same old politics of division that we have seen so many times before that dates back centuries. Some of the politics we see now, we thought we put that to bed. That’s folks looking 50 years back. It’s the 21st century, not the 19th century, come on.”

