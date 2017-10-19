Wilson: ‘Amazing’ ‘I’ve Become So Important That the White House Is Following Me’ – ‘I’m a Rockstar Now’

Miami’s 7News WSVN reported that during an interview on Thursday, Representative Frederica Wilson (D-FL) responded to criticisms from the White House by stating that it’s “amazing” that she’s become important enough to be followed by the White House and will have to tell her kids “I’m a rockstar now.”

According to 7News, Wilson responded to White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly’s criticisms of her by stating, “Let me tell you what my mother told me when I was little. She said, ‘The dog can bark at the moon all night long, but it doesn’t become an issue until the moon barks back.'”

Wilson also reportedly addressed criticisms from the White House and threats she says she received from white nationalists by saying, while laughing, “You mean to tell me that I have become so important that the White House is following me and my words? This is amazing. That’s amazing. That is absolutely phenomenal. I’ll have to tell my kids that I’m a rockstar now.”

