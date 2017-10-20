Carville: Trump ‘Has No Empathy’ or Sentence Structure – ‘Somebody Has to Look’ At His Mental State

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former Clinton Campaign Manager James Carville stated that President Trump lacks empathy and sentence structure, and someone has to examine his mental state like people did at the end of the Reagan presidency.

Carville said, “I think what happened was, is General Kelly told the president when he called this war widow that — look when, people — fighting men and women understand that when they take on this mission they could die for the country or for each other, and it’s something that binds them together, and you have to make that point. Of course, Trump has no empathy and his sentence structure is completely gone. He can’t say two sentences. … So, he gets on the phone, and he says, ‘Well, that’s what he signed up for.’ And General Kelly heard what I wanted. I mean, the truth of the matter is, somebody has to look. You know, when President Reagan was president, towards the end of his term, Howard Baker had a memo, and they seriously were looking to see if he had any kind of cognitive issues and they decided that he did not. I don’t think Trump is capable of making those two thoughts.”

