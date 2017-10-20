SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Rep Frederica Wilson: WH Chief of Staff Kelly’s ‘Empty Barrel’ Label a ‘Racist Term’

by Jeff Poor20 Oct 20170

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) reacted to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s comments at Thursday’s press briefing criticizing Wilson for politicizing President Donald Trump’s phone call to the widow of a slain soldier.

Wilson said Kelly’s use of the term “empty barrel” was racist, something she said she had to look up in a dictionary.

“I think that’s a racist term too. I’m thinking about that when — we looked it up in the dictionary because I had never heard of an empty barrel and I don’t like to be dragged into something like that,” she said. “The only thing I want to be dragged into right now is to bring back our girls who are the victims of Boko Haram in Nigeria. I have been fighting this fight for almost four years.”

