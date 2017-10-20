Eric Trump: National Anthem ‘a Sacred Minute Where the Best of America Is Showcased and Celebrated’

In a sit-down interview with “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt, Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, expressed his disappointment in the National Anthem protests around the NFL, saying players should “stand for the flag.”

advertisement

“There’s many injustices in this world,” Trump explained. “We see them every day, you flip on the TV, you see them. But that is a sacred minute where the best of America is showcased and celebrated. The troops of this country are represented. All of the things that’s wonderful about this nation, we have so much to really thank God for. You don’t stand during that period of time, and I think personally, I’m not speaking for my father, but personally, I was disappointed.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent