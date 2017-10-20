Maher: Trump Still ‘The Worst Fat, Gross Creep,’ Despite Weinstein Revelations

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher remarked that President Trump is still “the worst fat, gross creep,” even in the wake of the revelations about Harvey Weinstein.

advertisement

Maher said, “On Monday, Trump called the pregnant widow of a dead American fallen soldier to console her and wound up pouring salt in the wound and feuding with her all week. … I mean, if you can take a week where it was revealed that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted every single female in show business, and still be the worst fat gross creep, that’s pretty good.”

Later on, Maher said Trump had a bad week because he “dropped 92 spots on the Forbes list of richest Americans. He was also dropped to #2 on Forbes’ list of disgusting sex predators.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett