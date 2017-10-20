Mark Cuban Hints at 2020 Presidential Run

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sat down with TMZ’s Harvey Levin for an interview that will air Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “OBJECTified” and hinted at a presidential bid in 2020.

“I think we’re going into a time where you need somebody who can connect to people and relate to people, and I think I qualify on each of those,” Cuban told Levin. “Now, whether or not I’ll do it, it’s a big decision.”

“You sound like a candidate,” Levin told Cuban.

Cuban replied, “I’m a concerned American citizen.”

“Well, so am I, but I’m not a candidate,” Levin responded.

“I wouldn’t run unless I have solutions,” Cuban stated. “If I have solutions, then I have something to offer. If I don’t, you won’t see me anywhere near being a politician.”

After the interview, Levin said he felt there is an “extremely good chance” Cuban will run for president.

