Napolitano: We Need To Do a Better Job Educating Students on the Dangers of Restricting Speech

On Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” University of California President and former DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano argued students should be better educated about the First Amendment and the fact that restricting speech is dangerous.

Napolitano said, “I think that we have to do a much better job of educating our young people about what the First Amendment protects, what it means, and how — once you start restricting speech, you are on a slippery slope. And so, we are educators, and that should be part of our mission. Because you’re absolutely right. We see an increasing number of young people believe that, you know, we should restrict people like, you know, Richard Spencer, or Milo Yiannopoulos, or Ben Shapiro from speaking at campuses. And we must remind them that, in the past, it was speakers favoring, say, the civil rights movement, who were sought to be restricted. So, again, education is key.”

