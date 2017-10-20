Watch: Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch Ejected After Shoving Referee

🏈 #LALATE 🏈 LIVE! "Marshawn Lynch" CLIP >>> UPDATE : #MarshawnLynch has 1. Ejected 2. Left the field 3. Left the building 4. Left the Zip Code https://t.co/CY9RZAnV9g "Chiefs" "Raiders" "Thursday Night Football" #NFL #RaiderNation #KCvsOAK pic.twitter.com/Cb1A9smz5e

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected Thursday night in his team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he grabbed and pushed a referee.

advertisement

Lynch ran from the sideline onto the field during a scrum following Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters being flagged for a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Referee Julian Mapp stepped in to break up the scrum, which is when Lynch shoved him.

Lynch was ejected from the game and will likely face hefty fines for his actions Thursday.

Per ESPN, Lynch could be losing over $100,000 because making physical contact with an official is subject to a minimum fine of $30,387 and coming off the bench to join an altercation could result in a one-game suspension for Lynch, forcing him to forfeit a $79,411 game check.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent