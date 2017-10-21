Ben Stein on NFL Protests: ‘There’s No Institutional Racism in America at All Anymore’

Ben Stein: "These guys are a bunch of sulking big babies... There's no institutional racism in America at all anymore." pic.twitter.com/szJOLkYGf7

During Saturday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto on Business,” economist and former presidential speechwriter Ben Stein rejected what many NFL players have proclaimed to be the justification for their pre-game National Anthem protests.

According to Stein, there was no longer “institutional racism” in America and those players were “a bunch of sulking big babies.”

“You know, these guys are a bunch of sulking big babies,” Stein said. “They don’t know what they’re talking about. There’s no institutional racism at all in America anymore. If they want to do their free speech thing, God bless them. Let them do their free speech thing. But let’s ignore them from then on. Let’s just ignore them like they’re bad babies and we don’t want to hear them crying off in the corner … yes, there’s racism in every human being’s heart. There’s no institutional racism in America anymore. It’s gone.”

