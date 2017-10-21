Pirro: Obama, Clintons ‘Sold Us Out Our Uranium and With It, the Security of Our Nation’

. @JudgeJeanine : " @BarackObama and the Clintons sold us out our uranium and with it the security of our nation." pic.twitter.com/Oc6b2y42Oh

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro used her “Opening Statement” to discuss Russian interests in acquiring Uranium One.

“Obama and the Clintons sold us out our uranium and with it, the security of our nation,” Pirro began.

“Folks, context is everything,” she added. “The backdrop of the sale of 20 percent of America’s uranium to the Russians was Putin’s ongoing racketeering enterprise that the Obama inner circle knew about. And the FBI and our Department of Justice was actually monitoring and investigating and yet, subsequently allowed the transfer to Russia.”

