Dem Sen Brown: ‘I Agree That Steve Bannon Is a White Supremacist’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when asked about Rep. Frederica Wilson’s (D-FL) saying that there were white supremacists in the White House, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) declared Steve Bannon was a “white supremacist.”

Brown said, “I agree that Steve Bannon is a white supremacist and Stephen Miller seems to be. And I know that studies have shown that they have their allies sprinkles around the White House.”

He continued, “You know what’s really interesting about this? When the president attacks people like that, he almost never calls them by name. I think he thinks it sort of demeans them or dehumanizes them or conversely, if he mentions their name and mentions the serviceman who gave his life for his country, if he mentions him by name or the African-American congresswoman by name, maybe he thinks he’s uplifting them and humanizing them too much for what he’s trying to do. ”

He added, “I would say it’s sad, it’s worse than sad, that the president engages in this kind of name calling without the name and tries to demean people that way and gets in these fights.”

