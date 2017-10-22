SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Sen Manchin on Hillary Campaigning for Him in West VA: ‘Wouldn’t Be a Good Thing for Her or for Me’

by Jeff Poor22 Oct 20170

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told host Kasie Hunt that it wouldn’t be a “good thing” to have 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton come to West Virginia to campaign for him in his reelection bid.

He said it wouldn’t be wise, even though Manchin claimed to be friends of both Bill and Hillary Clinton.

“It wouldn’t be wise for Hillary Clinton to come to West Virginia,” Manchin said. “It wouldn’t be a good thing for her or for me. First of all, the Clintons are friends of mine. They’ve been friends of mine. You know, you can separate friendship from politics.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x