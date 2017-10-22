Dem Sen Manchin on Hillary Campaigning for Him in West VA: ‘Wouldn’t Be a Good Thing for Her or for Me’

Sen. Joe Manchin: "It wouldn't be wise for @HillaryClinton to come to West Virginia. It wouldn't be a good thing for her or for me." pic.twitter.com/tIAlzaXRWw

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told host Kasie Hunt that it wouldn’t be a “good thing” to have 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton come to West Virginia to campaign for him in his reelection bid.

He said it wouldn’t be wise, even though Manchin claimed to be friends of both Bill and Hillary Clinton.

“It wouldn’t be wise for Hillary Clinton to come to West Virginia,” Manchin said. “It wouldn’t be a good thing for her or for me. First of all, the Clintons are friends of mine. They’ve been friends of mine. You know, you can separate friendship from politics.”

