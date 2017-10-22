Doug Schoen: Bernie Sanders, Liz Warren Wrong for the Party — Dems Need Wall Street

On Sunday’s New York AM 970 radio show “The Cats Roundtable,” Democratic pollster Doug Schoen said that Democrats needed to embrace Wall Street if they want to grow the economy.

advertisement

“Democrats need money, they need Wall Street money,” Schoen told host John Catsimatidis. “[W]all Street is the engine that creates jobs. You can’t create jobs by just redistributing yourself out of problems. You can’t just tax the rich and expect that magic things will happen. We need to incentivize Wall Street to invest, to create jobs and to grow our economy.”

Schoen later sounded uncertain on the future of the Democratic Party with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) leading the way.

“[W]e need Democrats standing up for our economy, for investment, and for Wall Street,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent