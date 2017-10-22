Jemele Hill: ‘I Deserved That Suspension’

ESPN “SC6” co-host Jemele Hill returns from suspension Monday after violating ESPN’s social media guidelines for the second time by calling for a Dallas Cowboys boycott when owner Jerry Jones said players who do not stand for the National Anthem will not play.

advertisement

Saturday, Hill said she deserved the two-week suspension.

“I deserved a suspension,” Hill told TMZ Sports. “I violated the policy. Going forward we’ll be in a good, healthy place.”

Hill also said she is in good standing with her employer.

“We’re in a good place and I’m happy to be back with the network,” she said.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent