Matthew Dowd: Old GOP Is ‘Gone,’ Trump’s Party Would Never Nominate Lincoln, Reagan

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing President George W. Bush’s comments last week, former chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd said the Republican Party as it was before President Donald Trump was “gone.”

Dowd said, “George W. Bush is someone who disappeared for eight years during Barack Obama’s term. He went back to Texas, went about his business, never said a word. Those words said would not have been said if not for Donald Trump and what has been happening in the campaign and Steve Bannon. What has to be recognized by Republicans and many conservatives who have resisted Donald Trump is that the Republican party as they know it is gone. This is a party that would never nominate Lincoln again, never nominate Teddy Roosevelt. They certainly wouldn’t nominate Ronald Reagan. That party is gone.”

