Maxine Waters: ‘I Will Go and Take Trump Out Tonight’

Last week at the Ali Forney Center gala in New York City, Rep Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she would take President Donald Trump “out.”
Waters said, “What an inspiring evening this is. I am sitting here listening, watching, absorbing, thinking about Ali even though I never met him and with this kind of inspiration I will go and take Trump out tonight.”
