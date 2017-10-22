McConnell Dismisses Unpopularity Among Republicans: Candidates Don’t Need to ‘Take a Position on Me’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Republican Senate candidates did not need to take a position on whether they will vote for him as majority leader.

advertisement

McConnell said. “I’m not going to be on the ballot in any of these states, and I don’t think that the candidates who are running need to take a position on me. The people in those states are interested in what the candidates can do for them and for the country.”

He added, “Trying to cook up an issue like this is irrelevant, is only create divisions that make us more difficult for us to win in November. But I don’t expect any candidate in America to sort of sign up on how they may vote for the majority leader of the Senate a year and a half from now,” he said.