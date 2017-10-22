Pelosi: Trump’s Tax Bill Is ‘Armageddon’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s tax plan was “armageddon.”

Pelosi said, “This tax bill is armageddon. This is it. This hurts the middle class.”

She added, “We are for better deal, better jobs, better pay and a better future and we must reject the Republican tax plan. That is our task at hand.”

