Rep Frederica Wilson: John Kelly ‘Was a Puppet of the President,’ He ‘Owes Me an Apology’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” while discussing the disputed phone call President Donald Trump made to Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow, Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) said General John Kelly owed her an apology for his “character assassination.”

Wilson said, “John Kelly is almost —I guess you could say he was a puppet of the president and what he was trying to do was divert the attention away from the president on to me, and he basically just lied on me. I don’t appreciate people lying on me. And that’s what he did. I have been in politics a long time, and most things don’t bother me, you know, it just rolls off my back. I have been lied on before, but the character assassination that he went through to call me out of my name, an empty barrel and all the work that I’ve done in this community —not only does he owe me an apology, but he owes an apology to the American people, because when he lied on me, he lied to them. I don’t think that is fair I think it is wrong.”

She added, “Yes, he does owe the American people an apology for lying on one of their congresswomen.”

