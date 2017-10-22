SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Schumer: All Trump Does Is Tweet — He Is Demeaning the Presidency

by Pam Key22 Oct 20170

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said all President Donald Trump did was “spend his time tweeting and degrading his so-called enemies,” adding it didn’t work and demeaned the presidency.

Schumer said, “We need to come up with tough new sanctions that go after Iran on those things that don’t violate JCPOA. The president has usual, he’s tweeting away, but just like with Russia, he hasn’t even enacted these sanctions. This presidency doesn’t get anything done. All he does is spend his time tweeting and degrading his so-called enemies. That doesn’t work and demeans the presidency.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x