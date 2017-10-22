Schumer: All Trump Does Is Tweet — He Is Demeaning the Presidency

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said all President Donald Trump did was “spend his time tweeting and degrading his so-called enemies,” adding it didn’t work and demeaned the presidency.

advertisement

Schumer said, “We need to come up with tough new sanctions that go after Iran on those things that don’t violate JCPOA. The president has usual, he’s tweeting away, but just like with Russia, he hasn’t even enacted these sanctions. This presidency doesn’t get anything done. All he does is spend his time tweeting and degrading his so-called enemies. That doesn’t work and demeans the presidency.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN