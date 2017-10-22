Trump: Feuding With GOP ‘Gets People to Do What They’re Supposed to Be Doing’

On this weekends’s broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures,” President Donald Trump told host Maria Bartiromo his bickering and feuding “gets people to do what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Partial transcript as follows:

BARTIROMO: I’m going to ask you about that, even your supporters say you know, ‘he has fantastic policies, we want to see this through, but the bickering and the feuding actually gets in the way.’ So obviously the feuding with Senator Corker, I think there’s a personal thing going on between you and Senator McCain, do you worry that this bickering and feuding gets in the way of your agenda?

TRUMP: No, and sometimes it helps to be honest with you. We will see what happens in the end. I think actually sometimes it helps. Sometimes it gets people to do what they are supposed to be doing and you know that’s the way it is. I just want what’s right. And I think, for the most part, they want what’s right too. So we will see what happens. But I do believe we have the votes for health care at the appropriate time. And I think that we’re going to have the votes for taxes.