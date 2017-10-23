Brzezinski: Trump ‘Wants to Use Nukes’ – ‘He’s Excited About the Concept’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski argued President Trump is “excited about the concept” of using nuclear weapons and “wants to use nukes.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said that President Trump is “not limited by the fears that limited JFK or even Ronald Reagan. And by the way, when I say fears, don’t flinch. I mean, you have reason to be scared of a war that could wipe out 500,000 people.”

Brzezinski said, “I just think he wants to use nukes. That’s what I think he feels.”

She added, “You’ve heard him over the past year. He’s excited about the concept.”

Scarborough responded that Trump is “not chained by the same fears that chained JFK and Reagan, a fear of nuclear weapons, a fear of war. And, unfortunately, I think we have to be on guard after that, since he is so contemptuous of the Constitution, that if a war does begin, we have to be very careful about what steps he takes at home domestically, if he does start that war.”

