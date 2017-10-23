Hillary Clinton: Uranium One Stories ‘Debunked’

During an interview with C-SPAN, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the controversy surrounding the 2010 uranium deal between Russia and the Obama administration had been “debunked.”

Clinton said “I would say it’s the same baloney they’ve been peddling for years, and there’s been no credible evidence by anyone. In fact, it’s been debunked repeatedly and will continue to be debunked.”

She continued, “But here is what they are doing and I have to give them credit. Trump and his allies, including Fox News, are really experts at distraction and diversion. So the closer the investigation about real Russian ties between Trump associates and real Russians, as we heard Jeff Sessions finally admit to in his testimony the other day, the more they want to just throw mud on the wall. I’m their favorite target. Me and President Obama, we are the ones they like to put in the crosshairs.”

Sunday Sen. James Lankford, (R-OK) said there are still “unanswered questions” in the FBI’s current investigation into the uranium deal.

