Holder: ‘Our Democracy Is Under Attack’ – I Don’t Know If I’ll Run for Office

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” former Attorney General Eric Holder stated he didn’t know if he will ever run for office and argued that between gerrymandering and voter suppression laws, “our democracy is under attack.”

Holder responded to anchor Rachel Maddow’s question on whether he would run for office by saying he doesn’t know and is focused on his work with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

He added that his work with the NDRC isn’t a part of a larger plan to get back on the political scene. Holder continued, “I’m not being hyperbolic here, I think our democracy is under attack. If you look at gerrymandering, and the way in which we have a system where politicians are picking their voters, as opposed to citizens picking their representatives, if you look at the way in which these voter suppression laws have been passed, we’re coming to be a country that is inconsistent with our founding ideals and the notion of one man, one vote is really under attack.”

