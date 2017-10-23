Mark Cuban Says If He Runs for President, It Would ‘Probably’ Be as a Republican

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has hinted at running for president in 2020, and if he does, it will “probably” be as a Republican, he said in an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin for Fox News Channel’s “OBJECTified.”

Cuban explained it has entered his mind to run for president, but said he is “far from” a decision one way or the other.

Partial transcript as follows:

LEVIN: Are you a Democrat or a Republican? CUBAN: I’m fiercely Independent. LEVIN: But if you run, you’re going to have to run one or the other. CUBAN: Um, maybe. LEVIN: Well, if you had to choose, what would you choose? CUBAN: Probably Republican. LEVIN: How come? CUBAN: Because I think there’s a place for somebody who is socially a centrist, but I’m very fiscally conservative. But I think there’s better ways now to make government smaller than the old traditional Republican ways. Again, using technology, you know, government as a service can have a dramatic impact on how we live our lives. If you don’t understand technology, and you don’t understand the impact on jobs that technology is having and will continue to have, then you’re going to run into some severe roadblocks.

