Myeshia Johnson: Wilson’s Account of Call Is ‘100% Correct’

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s edition of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, stated that Representative Frederica Wilson’s (D-FL) account of the call Johnson received from President Trump is “100% correct.”

Johnson began by saying her husband, who she had known since she was six, was a “great” soldier and a “loving and caring” father and husband.

She also stated she still has questions on why it took 48 hours to find her husband and why she hasn’t been allowed to see her husband when she has asked to. Johnson added that she doesn’t know what happened to her husband, but thinks she’ll get the answers she needs if she keeps pressing for them.

Johnson then talked about the call she received from President Trump. She stated the president called the master sergeant’s phone and she asked the master sergeant to put the phone on speaker so her aunt and uncle could hear the call.

She continued that Trump said Johnson “knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyways. And I was — it made me cry. Because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it. He couldn’t remember my husband’s name. The only way he remembered my husband’s name [is] because he told me he had my husband’s report in front of him. And that’s when he actually said, ‘La David.’ I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name. And that’s what hurt me the most. Because if my husband is out here fighting for our country, and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name? And that’s what made me upset and cry even more. Because my husband was an awesome soldier. He did what it takes people — other soldiers 5 years to do in 3 years. … It took my husband 3 years to make E-5. It takes other soldiers 5 to 6 years just to make E-5.”

Johnson later added, “Whatever Ms. Wilson said was not fabricated. What she said was 100% correct.”

When asked if she had anything she’d like to say to the president, Johnson answered that she didn’t.

She concluded that she would tell her daughter how “awesome” her dad was and how “he died as a hero.”

