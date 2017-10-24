Chris Christie Blasts ‘Hypocrisy’ of NHL, NFL Over Gambling

Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) called out the “hypocrisy” of professional sports leagues like the NFL and NHL for blocking sports gambling while allowing the Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas and the NHL an expansion team in the Vegas Golden Knights.

“The hypocrisy is just so overwhelming,” Christie said in the preview of an interview with HBO’s “Real Sports.”

He continued, “They say because we have the Giants, and the Jets, and the Devils, that somehow we shouldn’t be allowed to have gambling here because somehow we’re threatening the integrity of the game. What, are you kidding? How isn’t it threatening the integrity of the game in Las Vegas for the NHL and the NFL?”

