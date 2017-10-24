Corker: ‘The President Has Great Difficulty With the Truth on Many Issues’

Corker just now: "The President has great difficulty with the truth on many issues." https://t.co/GnPoByj9IL

Tuesday in an interview with CNN’s Manu Raju on Capitol Hill, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who announced he would not be seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate next month, responded to attacks President Donald Trump made about him on his Twitter feed.

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn't have a clue as….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

…the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

The junior Tennessee senator would not use the word “liar” to describe Trump but was asked by Raju if Trump was a liar.

“The president has great difficulty with the truth on many issues,” Corker said.

He then went on to say he would not support Trump for president again if the opportunity ever presented itself.

“Let’s just put it this way — I would not do that again,” he said. “I think he’s proven himself unable to rise to the occasion.”

