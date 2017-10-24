SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Corker: ‘The President Has Great Difficulty With the Truth on Many Issues’

by Jeff Poor24 Oct 20170

Tuesday in an interview with CNN’s Manu Raju on Capitol Hill, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who announced he would not be seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate next month, responded to attacks President Donald Trump made about him on his Twitter feed.

The junior Tennessee senator would not use the word “liar” to describe Trump but was asked by Raju if Trump was a liar.

“The president has great difficulty with the truth on many issues,” Corker said.

He then went on to say he would not support Trump for president again if the opportunity ever presented itself.

“Let’s just put it this way — I would not do that again,” he said. “I think he’s proven himself unable to rise to the occasion.”

