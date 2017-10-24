Corker: Trump’s Meeting With GOP on Tax Reform Is Just a ‘Photo Op’

Monday, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) told NBC News that President Donald Trump’s meeting with Republican senators on Tuesday to discuss tax reform was just a “photo op.”

Corker said, “Tomorrow is a photo op, nothing more, nothing less. And I think to read anything more into it would be spending a lot of time on something that we shouldn’t be spending time on. I don’t know. It’s — it’s going to be up and down for the next three years and, you know, people just — I mean, that’s just the way it’s going to be. I don’t read anything into tomorrow other than a photo op.”

He continued, “You’ve got to remember; tax reform is our agenda. It’s the Senate’s agenda. It’s the House agenda. This is something that’s been on our agenda long before the president ran for president. So, I mean, to act as if it’s his agenda, it’s our agenda, you understand? So, I mean, that’s — tomorrow is a photo op, okay?”

