Hannity on Flake, Corker: ‘Good Riddance, Happy Trails, Don’t Let the Door Hit You on the Way Out of Town’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity reacted to remarks Sens. Bob Corker (R-TN) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ) made earlier in the day about President Donald Trump.

Flake had announced that he, like his colleague Corker, would not be seeking re-election in 2018, which was welcomed by Hannity.

“Here’s a simple truth: all three of these guys [Corker, Flake and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)] — they’re inept, they’re ineffective, they have completely failed to deliver on the promises they made to their constituents and you the American people for years,” he said. “These guys have accomplished nothing, and others like Ben Sasse, too. And you know what? All they’re doing here is standing in the way of enacting an agenda to help move the country forward, what the people voted for last November. And they’re trying to be martyrs in the process. You guys want to be martyrs? You go right ahead. Here’s my answer to all of you tonight: Good riddance, happy trails, don’t let the door hit you on the way out of town.”

