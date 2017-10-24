SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Kathy Griffin: ‘There’s A Nazi in the Oval Office’ — Trump Folks Are ‘Psychos’

by Pam Key24 Oct 20170

Last week on the Australian talk show “The Project,” comedienne Kathy Griffin said President Donald Trump was a “Nazi” and that “Trump folks” were “psychos.”

Griffin said, “First of all, the accidental president is what I call him. He is not here, is he? Because I’m scared of that guy. I was under a two-month federal investigation for taking a picture of a mask. Yes, I’m excommunicated from my own country, so I’m here doing a world tour. We have to make fun of him because he is so ridiculous and dangerous. And I actually have known this fool. I am going to call him a moron and also a Nazi. Americans are like skittish about calling him a Nazi, but he is a Nazi. There’s a Nazi in the Oval Office. I just have some news for you so heads up.”

She continued, “He’s just a big liar, and he is awful, and everybody should get rid of him soon. I don’t mean violently. What I mean is vote him out.”

She added, “The death threats and the death threats to my mother and to my sister, who recently passed away from cancer—that’s why I shaved my head in solidarity, so I’m rocking the short hair in her honor. These Trump folks self-identify as deplorable, like as if that is a good thing  They are psychos. They’re nuts. I’m here to apologize. I’m sorry we have put this guy on everybody else’s lap. I don’t know what’s happening in my own country.”

