Laura Ingraham: Jeff Flake Floor Speech Could Have Been a Speech Delivered By Pelosi, Schumer

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “Special Report” on the Fox News Channel, conservative talker and incoming FNC host Laura Ingraham offered her analysis of Sen. Jeff Flake’s (R-AZ) speech attacking President Donald Trump on the heels of the announcement he would not be seeking re-election in 2018.

According to Ingraham, Flake’s speech could have been one delivered by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and not one from a Republican.

“There’s one thing we should remember,” she said. “In listening to what we heard today from Jeff Flake — if you didn’t hear his voice, this could be a speech that was delivered by Nancy Pelosi. This could have been a speech that was delivered by Chuck Schumer. Almost everything with the press is focusing on –it’s not that he’s that conscious of the conservative movement. It’s the tone, the vitriol, the this, the that. He lost. His view of conservatism is receding. Maybe it will come back someday, but right now the middle class in America is tired of getting kicked to the curb.”

“If you’re going to work for big business than you might as well just go work for big business,” Ingraham continued. “Jeff Flake should just go work for big business. In the meantime, the people are going to focus on ordinary Americans working every day for a living, those people who turned out to vote for Donald Trump. You have to advance this agenda, and if you don’t advance the agenda and if you speak ill of President Trump more often than you speak ill of any random Democrat, it is probably not going to work out all that well for you right now.”

