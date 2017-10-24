Watch: Stevie Wonder Kneels While Playing the National Anthem with a Harmonica

Stevie Wonder knelt over the weekend while performing the National Anthem at Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, TX, following in the footsteps of NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick and other players.

advertisement

As Wonder performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” on his harmonica, he got down on both knees and then delivered a message to President Trump, who lashed out at NFL players protesting the National Anthem last month.

“It is time for the leader of this nation, the leaders in the varied political positions that they hold, the people, we as artists — all of us come together as a united people of these United States of America,” Wonder said, via Austin 360.

“In the home of the United States, or the united people of America, not some but all,” he added as the anthem finished. “Feel me, Mr. President.”

This is the second time the Grammy winner has knelt as a show of protest. Wonder got down on both knees last month before his concert at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent