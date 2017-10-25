Pollak: Flake, Corker Hoping Trump Will ‘Fall’ So They Can ‘Take Back Their Control’ of GOP

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak said Sens. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Bob Corker (R-TN) were criticizing President Donald Trump because they were “hoping he’ll fall and they can take back their control as gatekeepers of the party.”

Pollak said, “I think it’s noteworthy that when Jeff Flake took to the Senate floor to talk about his grievances against the president, he didn’t mention policy, he didn’t mention ideology. He mentioned behavior and used that term as well. What he really meant was the president’s words, use of Twitter, some of the things he said in response to critics, and I don’t they are what most people think of when they think of threats to democracy. I think if you had a president who ignored the Constitution, as Obama did, or a president who ignored the courts, as Obama did.”

He continued, “The striking thing about Jeff Flake’s speech was he completely ignored the eight years of Obama, some of the hostility on the left. There was no criticism what the left, what the Democrats had done to create the political situation we’re in. So I don’t know what it is specifically he had a problem with Trump about.”

He added, “I think for many of Trump critics, especially in the never Trump wing of the Republican Party, it is really about personality. It is also about access. These are people from institutions, maybe think tanks or other lobbying organizations, who thought he would have access to power if a Republican won, and Trump did it without them so they don’t have that access. And so they are burning bridges hoping he’ll fall and they can take back their control as gatekeepers of the party.”

