Trump: ‘In Order to Make a Fair Deal With NAFTA, You Have to Terminate the Deal’

During an interview broadcast on Wednesday’s edition of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” President Trump stated that in order to turn NAFTA into a fair deal, it has to be terminated.

Trump said, “I tell my people, I say right now it’s going to be very hard. And in my opinion, in order to make a fair deal with NAFTA, you have to terminate the deal and you have see where you’re going to come, and we’ll come out. But I think you have to give them — to make a fair deal and a great deal — and you see what’s going on, we’re being very tough and we’re being very fair. But we have to get back a lot. What’s happened to this country with NAFTA is unbelievable, the jobs that have been taken, the factories that are moving out of Michigan, out of Ohio, out of Pennsylvania, out of our states is incredible. So, what are the chances? I think the chances ultimately, are good. But right now, I think my people are going to have to get tougher, and I told them that.”

