Scarborough: ‘Democrats Are Going to Romp in 2018 If Steve Bannon Gets His Way’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” in a segment critical of former White House chief strategist and Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon, host Joe Scarborough predicted should Bannon get his way, Democrats would “romp” in the 2018 midterms.

Scarborough called the candidates Bannon is recruiting to unseat entrenched incumbents “wildly out of the mainstream” and accused him of “destroying” the GOP.

“My personal feeling is right now — everybody’s freaking out about Steve Bannon,” Scarborough said. “Everybody’s obsessing about Steve Bannon. From what I see is you got a guy that is actually doing everything he can do to find the most unelectable type of Republicans — the type of Republicans that people like Claire McCaskill have dreamed of. And so my prediction, and I’ve been saying this to Mika for some time, Democrats are going to romp in 2018 if Steve Bannon gets his way and he gets all these candidates in there.”

“And the day after, everybody is going to go, ‘Of course. Of course, this was obvious. Steve Bannon was getting people wildly out of the mainstream. People who have been kicked off the bench twice. And people this, and people that,'” he continued. “I mean, this to me seems to be the equivalent of letting a baseball manager, you know, let people have vodka in the dugout during a World Series game. It seems obvious to me that what he’s doing is destroying the Republican Party.”

