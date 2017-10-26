SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch: Car Plows Into Maryland Bar, Injuring 10

by Breitbart TV26 Oct 20170

A car crashed into a Maryland bar Tuesday, leaving 10 people inside injured.

Per NBC Washington, dozens of customers were dining at Babes and Boys Tavern for lunch when a light-colored sedan plowed into the side of the restaurant.

Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, five were treated for minor injuries and two more declined to go to the hospital. The 10th person’s status is currently unknown.

The driver said she lost control and “panicked” when her brakes went out.

“My brakes went out,” Vernelle Robinson, the driver of the light-color sedan, said. “I panicked. That’s how I ended up over that hump right there.”

NBC Washington reports there is not yet word on whether Robinson will face any charges.

None of the injuries to the bar patrons are life-threatening, according to Prince George County fire department spokesman Mark Brady.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x