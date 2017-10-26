Watch: Denver News Anchor Throws Up After Eating World’s Hottest Pepper

The KWGN Denver news team took part in Paqui Chips’ “One Chip Challenge” Wednesday, filming themselves eating a tortilla chip made with the Carolina Reaper, the world’s hottest pepper.

advertisement

As the anchors tried the chip, they noted how hot it was.

Natalie Tysdal gagged and then reached for her coffee. But after taking a drink, she bent over and threw up underneath the anchor desk.

“Oh, Natalie threw up!” one of Tysdal’s co-workers exclaimed.

Tysdal later posted on Facebook that she would not recommend anybody else taking part in the ‘One Chip Challenge.’

“I thought I was OK until I had a drink of my coffee to wash down the chip. I threw up, couldn’t breathe and felt like fire was coming out of my mouth, nose and ears. I had a bottle of water, a glass of milk, a tablespoon of honey and three mints and still felt on fire. An hour later I had chills and a massive headache. Three hours have gone by, and I feel like I was beat up in a dark alley,” she wrote.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo