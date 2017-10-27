Chris Wallace: As of Now, There’s More Evidence of Russian Collusion With Dems Than GOP

Friday on Fox News, anchor Chris Wallace said there was “more evidence at this point of Democratic collusion with the Russians” than with Republicans.

Wallace said, “Obviously the revelations about Hillary Clinton and the Democrats and the Clinton campaign buying or funding that Russian dossier certainly blunts a lot of the efforts to talk about Trump collusion and then the victory yesterday on passing the budget. ”

He continued, “I will say these are short-term victories for the president, but their long-term impact is still to be determined. Let me explain both. On the one hand, the fact that Hillary Clinton or at least her campaign and the DNC was doing business with a foreign national, a British spy to get information from the Russians for this dossier certainly blunts the idea ‘Well, it was the Trump campaign and it was outrageous the Trump campaign had anything to do with the Russians to maybe effect at the election’ because this is far more evidence we’ve ever seen involving President Trump and his campaign that the Democrats were directly involved in trying to get information from the Russians to affect the 2016 campaign.”

He added, “Having said that we still don’t know about Robert Mueller, the investigation. Both things could be true that both sides were trying to get aid from a Russians and it seems true the Russians were playing both sides to try to disrupt the election. We have to wait and see. But there is more evidence at this point of Democratic collusion with the Russians than there is Republican collusion with the Russians.”

