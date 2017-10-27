CNN’s Acosta to WH: ‘Are You Trying to Gin Up Your Own Russian Investigation’ with Uranium One?

Friday at the White House press briefing, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if President Donald Trump tweeted about Uranium One and Hillary Clinton to “gin up your own Russia investigation.”

Partial transcript as follows:

ACOSTA: I was wondering, why does the president involve himself in the Uranium One investigation? Are you trying to gin up your own Russia investigation to rival the one up on Capitol Hill?

And where is the president’s evidence that Hillary Clinton colluded with the Russians as he tweeted this morning?

SANDERS: In terms of the president being involved, I’m not aware of any specific involvement.

The president has pushed for transparency, if that’s what you’re referring to, when dealing with Congress. I know that’s probably something new for a president to actually push for transparency, but that’s what he’s done.

And that was the…

ACOSTA: (Inaudible).

SANDERS: … purpose of what he was trying to do in that process.

ACOSTA: How about evidence of collusion that Hillary…

(CROSSTALK) QUESTION: Sarah, no, the president made a charge that Hillary Clinton colluded with the Russians…

SANDERS: I think — I think I’ve addressed that pretty thoroughly.