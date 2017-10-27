Gorka on Uranium One Deal: ‘If This Had Happened in the 1950s, There Would Be People Up on Treason Charges Right Now’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former Trump White House deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka weighed in on the new revelations behind the Uranium One deal.

The deal, which allocated Russia 20 percent of the United States’ strategic uranium reserves and laid out in Breitbart editor-at-large Peter Schweizer’s book “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich,” would have been grounds for treason charges in the 1950s, Gorka argued.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: Let me bring former deputy assistant to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka. I did mean to introduce you, and I just got ahead of myself, as I often do. I apologize. Dr. Gorka, I want to look big picture here. And I thought Sarah Sanders said this very well, and I take it a step further. Everything that they tried to say about Donald Trump and his campaign, they’re guilty of. But I’ll add on steroids and human growth hormones. That they sold out America’s security in this case. Give me the big picture take away from this because now the media has gone silent on Russia, virtually silent.

GORKA: Here’s the big picture take away, Sean. For more than a year, the fake news industrial complex, and the Democrats, and Hillary, and Podesta, and Ben Rhodes, have been slinging filth against the president and against his team. None of it has stuck. But in the last week, we’ve had an explosion of scandals that all are true and that all go back to the DNC and to Hillary. And the trouble is, Sean, you have to do a massive service because you’re the only people. It’s you, it’s Sarah, it’s Solomon, it’s Peter, but that’s it. And there’s so many scandals. We have to separate them.

Number one, there’s the Uranium One deal. That’s treasonous, OK? We have to deal with that. Second, there’s the doggie dossier which is about Russian disinformation being used to slander Donald Trump. And then, thirdly, there’s James Comey using that disinformation to create a special prosecutor trigger that is used to investigate the president. And then, lastly, the fourth story is Fusion GPS. How many stories are out there that are fake that came from Moscow, and which were peddled by Fusion GPS into the left wing media. That’s four scandals in one week, Sean.

HANNITY: The Russians lied to impact the election. The Russian infiltrated our national security to corner the uranium market and they succeeded, and they knew all the crimes that were committed.

GORKA: If this had happened in the 1950s, there would be people up on treason charges right now. The Rosenberg’s, OK? This is equivalent to what the Rosenberg’s did, and those people got the chair. Think about it. Giving away nuclear capabilities to our enemies, that’s what we’re talking about.

HANNITY: All right. Last word, our friend, Peter.

SCHWEIZER: Well, look, I think it’s going to be amazingly important for that information to be preserved by the FBI. I think this eyewitness needs to be protected. And I think we’re going to see a lot more coming out on Clinton pay to play. I think Gregg Jarrett is right. There’s major legal problems for the Clintons when it comes to violating federal law.